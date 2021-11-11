Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    How to Watch San Diego State at Air Force in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Air Force looks to snap its two-match losing streak when it hosts San Diego State on Thursday night.
    Air Force has had a tough season in women's college volleyball. It is just 6-18 overall and 3-11 in the Mountain West Conference. The Falcons have struggled to keep up with the top of the conference, but they haven't stopped battling.

    Thursday night, they host a San Diego State team that is just one match ahead of them in the conference standings.

    The Aztecs have lost six of their last seven matches, but three of those losses have been in five sets. They have come up just short a lot this year, as they still are trying to find a way to get over the hump and win those close matches.

    These two schools played back on Oct. 2 with San Diego State coming away with a hard-fought three-set win. Each set was extremely close, as the Aztecs won 26-24, 27-25, 25-21. It was a great match despite the fact that the Falcons got swept.

    Thursday, Air Force will look to flip the script and pick up a much-needed win.

