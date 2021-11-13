San Diego State looks to snap its two-match losing streak when it travels to New Mexico on Saturday afternoon in NCAA women's volleyball.

The San Diego State women's volleyball team has hit a rough stretch in its schedule as the Aztecs have lost seven of their last eight matches entering Saturday's contest against New Mexico. The skid has dropped the Aztecs to 4–11 in the Mountain West.

How to Watch San Diego State at New Mexico in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Despite the losses, the Aztecs have been very competitive lately. In three of their last four matches, they lost in five sets, including the last two against Fresno State and Air Force.

On Saturday afternoon, they will look to get back in the win column when they travel to a New Mexico team that has been slumping as well.

New Mexico will host the Aztecs looking to snap its own three-match losing streak.

The Lobos had won three in a row before the losing streak, including a huge upset of first-place Colorado State. They haven't been able to keep up the momentum, though, and have dropped to fourth place in the Mountain West.

On Saturday, they will look to get a win and pick up a season sweep of San Diego State. The Lobos beat the Aztecs in four sets earlier this year.

