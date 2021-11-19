Pepperdine goes for its second straight win on Thursday when it hosts San Francisco in women's college volleyball.

Pepperdine is chasing San Diego for second place in the WCC and has turned up the heat by winning six of its last seven. The only loss for the Waves was a three-set setback against first-place BYU.

How to Watch San Francisco at Pepperdine in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Nov. 18, 2021

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Pepperdine bounced back, though, with a come-from-behind five-set win over San Diego. It was a huge win for the Waves and got them within two matches of the Toreros.

Thursday, they will look to keep the hot streak going when they take on a San Francisco team that is still searching for its first win of the year.

The season has definitely not gone the way that San Francisco had hoped, but they haven't stopped fighting.

The Dons celebrated their seniors in their last match, and they battled Gonzaga for four sets but came up short.

Thursday, they will look to find that elusive win and pull off a huge upset of Pepperdine. Be sure to tune in

