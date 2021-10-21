    • October 21, 2021
    How to Watch San Jose State at New Mexico in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    San Jose State and New Mexico battle for third place when they meet up Thursday night.
    Author:

    San Jose State heads to New Mexico Thursday winners of its last two matches. The winning streak snapped a three-match losing streak in which it lost to two of the top three teams in the Mountain West.

    How to Watch San Jose State at New Mexico in Women's College Volleyball:

    Match Date: Oct. 21, 2021

    Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 3

    Live stream the San Jose State at New Mexico match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The recent wins have improved the Spartans' conference record to 5-3 and has them tied with New Mexico and UNLV for third place. They currently trail Utah State by one match and first-place Colorado State by two.

    New Mexico will host the Spartans after losing its last two matches, both by sweeps. The Lobos struggled against Colorado State and Wyoming, as they couldn't steal a set in either match.

    The consecutive losses knocked them out of first place after starting the conference season with a 5-1 record.

    Both of these schools are trying to keep pace with the top teams and desperately need this win. The Lobos need to prove they can beat a top team in the conference while the Spartans are trying to win their third in a row.

    This should be a great match and will give fans a little bit more separation in the Mountain West standings.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

