    • November 11, 2021
    How to Watch South Carolina at Auburn in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Auburn looks to win its second straight match when it hosts South Carolina on Wednesday evening.
    South Carolina travels to Auburn on Wednesday after splitting a two-match series with SEC-leading Kentucky. The Gamecocks picked up their biggest win of the year on Thursday when they upset the Wildcats, who were handed their conference loss of the year.

    How to Watch South Carolina at Auburn in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 10, 2021

    Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (G)

    Live stream the South Carolina at Auburn match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Unfortunately, the Gamecocks couldn't make it two in a row as they lost on Friday in three sets. The split moved their SEC record to 5-9 and has them a half match behind Auburn in the standings.

    South Carolina gets a chance to move in front of the Tigers on Wednesday if they can pull off a win. Auburn, though, will look to win its second straight and keep the Gamecocks behind them.

    The Tigers are coming off a big five-set win over Texas A&M on Friday. The win helped them gain a split with the Aggies after they lost in five on Thursday. The win also snapped a three-match losing streak and improved their SEC record to 5-8 on the year.

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    South Carolina at Auburn in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
