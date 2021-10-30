How to Watch Stanford vs. Arizona

Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Stanford at Arizona in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Stanford and Arizona both look to bounce back after losses in their last matches when they play Friday night.
    Author:

    Stanford had its three-match winning streak snapped on Sunday when Washington beat the team in three sets. The loss dropped the Cardinal's record to 7-3 in the Pac-12 and a match back of first-place UCLA and Washington.

    How to Watch Stanford at Arizona in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 29, 2021

    Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

    Live stream the Stanford at Arizona match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Cardinal have been playing well, winning six of their previous seven, but they just couldn't handle the Huskies. The first two sets were close, but in the third, the Huskies easily won 25-17.

    They will look to get back on track and keep pace with the top teams when they face the Wildcats on Friday.

    Arizona has struggled lately in the Pac-12. After winning their first three matches in the conference, the Wildcats have lost six of their last seven. It has dropped their record to just 4-6 and has them looking up at the top teams in the conference.

    Friday they hope a home match can help them pull off a huge upset and hurt Stanford's chance of winning a conference championship. If they can come out on top it would be their biggest victory of the year and inch them closer to .500 in the Pac-12.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    26
    2021

    Stanford at Arizona in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) tries to shoot over LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) during the third quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Clippers vs. Trail Blazers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16925708
    Boxing

    How to Watch Sebastian Papeschi vs. Héctor Zepeda

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Washington State vs. UCLA

    1 minute ago
    Florida Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Colorado at Oregon State in Women's College Volleyball

    1 minute ago
    Sep 24, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8) is congratulated by tight end Giovanni Fauolo Sr. (45) after scoring a touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch UNLV vs. Nevada

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount in Women's College Volleybal

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Arizona

    1 minute ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots a three point shot over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots a three point shot over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy