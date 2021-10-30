How to Watch Stanford vs. Arizona

Stanford and Arizona both look to bounce back after losses in their last matches when they play Friday night.

Stanford had its three-match winning streak snapped on Sunday when Washington beat the team in three sets. The loss dropped the Cardinal's record to 7-3 in the Pac-12 and a match back of first-place UCLA and Washington.

The Cardinal have been playing well, winning six of their previous seven, but they just couldn't handle the Huskies. The first two sets were close, but in the third, the Huskies easily won 25-17.

They will look to get back on track and keep pace with the top teams when they face the Wildcats on Friday.

Arizona has struggled lately in the Pac-12. After winning their first three matches in the conference, the Wildcats have lost six of their last seven. It has dropped their record to just 4-6 and has them looking up at the top teams in the conference.

Friday they hope a home match can help them pull off a huge upset and hurt Stanford's chance of winning a conference championship. If they can come out on top it would be their biggest victory of the year and inch them closer to .500 in the Pac-12.

