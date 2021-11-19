Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Stanford at Colorado in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Stanford looks to win its second match in a row when it travels to Colorado Thursday night.
    Author:

    Stanford heads over to Colorado on Thursday night looking to win its second in a row and third in its last four. The Cardinal had been struggling, as they had lost four in a row but have played better recently including a big win over No. 21 Washington State on Saturday in four sets.

    How to Watch Stanford at Colorado in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 18, 2021

    Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Mountain (IN)

    Live stream the Stanford at Colorado match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Stanford split the first two sets but took down the Cougars in the third and fourth to come away with the win. The win improved its Pac-12 record to 9-7 and kept Stanford alone in sixth place.

    Thursday the Cardinal will look to continue their improved play and beat a Colorado team that has lost three straight.

    The Buffaloes have not had a lot of success in the Pac-12 this year but can still end the season on a high note.

    Colorado plays three of the top teams to end the year and can ruin some opponents' chances at a conference title if it can pull off some upsets.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Stanford at Colorado in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Mountain (IN)
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

