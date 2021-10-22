    • October 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Stanford at Washington State in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Stanford and Washington State battle for a piece of first place when they take the court Friday night.
    Stanford and Washington State are currently sitting tied atop the Pac-12 standings with UCLA and Washington. All four schools are currently 6-2 in the conference and trying to find some separation.

    Match Date: Oct. 22, 2021

    Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 By Area (IN)

    Live stream the Stanford at Washington State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    However, the top of the standings will have one less team after Friday. Either the Cardinal or the Cougars will suffer their third Pac-12 loss.

    Stanford will look to win its third straight match after beating Utah in four sets before sweeping Colorado on Sunday.

    The win against the Buffaloes was the Cardinal's fifth in their last six with their only setback coming in a five-set loss to Oregon on Oct. 10.

    Washington State comes in even hotter, as the Cougars have won their last four matches by sweeps. The most impressive win was on Sunday when they dropped No. 13 Oregon in straight sets, the last coming by a 25-15 score.

    Both of these schools have navigated the brutal Pac-12 schedule nicely so far but can't afford another loss. The stakes of this match should make this a terrific contest and one that will go a long way in deciding the Pac-12 regular-season champion.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

