Syracuse and Virginia both look to snap their losing streaks when they battle Sunday afternoon in women's college volleyball.

Syracuse heads to Virginia on Sunday looking to snap out of its slump. The Orange have lost three straight and eight of their last nine. It has been a tough stretch after they started its ACC schedule 3-1.

How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Match Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Syracuse at Virginia match on fuboTV:

They will try and bounce back after they ran into a buzzsaw on Thursday. Pitt beat them in straight sets to drop their ACC record to 4-9.

Sunday, the Orange will try and snap its losing streak against a Virginia team that has lost 11 in a row.

During this losing streak, the Cavaliers have only taken two matches to five sets but they have been competitive in their losses.

In their last match against Boston College, they won the first set and then battled in the last three despite the loss.

Syracuse and Virginia have both struggled to get wins lately, but they have been close.

Sunday, one of them gets a chance to come away with a win, and with both teams desperate for that win, it should make for a great match.

