    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Syracuse and Virginia both look to snap their losing streaks when they battle Sunday afternoon in women's college volleyball.
    Author:

    Syracuse heads to Virginia on Sunday looking to snap out of its slump. The Orange have lost three straight and eight of their last nine. It has been a tough stretch after they started its ACC schedule 3-1.

    How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 7, 2021

    Match Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN Plus

    Live stream the Syracuse at Virginia match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    They will try and bounce back after they ran into a buzzsaw on Thursday. Pitt beat them in straight sets to drop their ACC record to 4-9.

    Sunday, the Orange will try and snap its losing streak against a Virginia team that has lost 11 in a row.

    During this losing streak, the Cavaliers have only taken two matches to five sets but they have been competitive in their losses.

    In their last match against Boston College, they won the first set and then battled in the last three despite the loss.

    Syracuse and Virginia have both struggled to get wins lately, but they have been close.

    Sunday, one of them gets a chance to come away with a win, and with both teams desperate for that win, it should make for a great match.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Syracuse at Virginia in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
