    • October 24, 2021
    How to Watch Tennessee at LSU in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Tennessee goes for their fifth straight win and a sweep of LSU when they play Sunday afternoon in women's college volleyball.
    Tennessee took the trip to LSU for a quick two-match series and won the first one on Friday night in five sets. It was a tougher battle than many expected for the Volunteers but they were able to pull out the win with a 15-13 fifth set victory.

    How to Watch Tennessee at LSU in Women's College Volleyball:

    Match Date: Oct. 24, 2021

    Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U (G)

    Live stream the Tennessee at LSU match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win was Tennessee's fourth in a row and improved their SEC record to 8-1 and kept them just one match back of first-place Kentucky. The Volunteers play the Wildcats in a battle for first place on Wednesday, but they must first try and avoid another upset attempt by LSU on Sunday.

    The Tigers nearly pulled off the huge upset but just couldn't quite get it done. After a slow start where they lost 25-14 in the first set, the Tigers did a great job of battling back to win the second and fourth sets, but the Volunteers just had too much for them at the end.

    LSU already owns an upset win over Florida and was looking for another one Saturday night but came up short. They get another chance Sunday to play spoiler to the huge matchup between Tennessee and Kentucky on Wednesday.

    The Tigers hope they can avoid the sweep, pick up the upset and send Tennessee thinking about what if.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

