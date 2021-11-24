Tennessee looks to end its regular season with a third straight win on Wednesday night when it travels to Missouri.

Tennessee finishes its regular season on Wednesday with a trip to Missouri. The Volunteers will get their 20th win of the year if they can beat Missouri in their only meeting with the Tigers this year.

How to Watch Tennessee at Missouri in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the Tennessee at Missouri match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Volunteers are in fourth place in the SEC and will finish there win or lose but have their sights set on a run in the NCAA tournament.

Missouri won't be going to the NCAA tournament, as it has struggled this year. It could still pull off a big upset and keep the Volunteers from getting that 20th win.

The Tigers will have to snap their eight-match losing streak if they want to pull it off.

It has not been the season that Missouri had hoped for, but it could end it on a high note if it can pick up the huge upset.

Tennessee will look to keep that from happening in this SEC showdown. Be sure to watch live.

Regional restrictions may apply.