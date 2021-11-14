Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Texas A&M at Kentucky in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 7 Kentucky goes for its fourth win in a row and a series sweep of Texas A&M in NCAA women's volleyball.
    The No. 7 Kentucky women's volleyball team has bounced back since suffering its first SEC loss of the year to South Carolina on Nov. 4. The Wildcats have reeled off three straight wins since that loss, all of them coming in straight sets.

    How to Watch Texas A&M at Kentucky in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Match Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (National)

    Live stream the Oregon at Oregon State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The winning streak included a dominant performance against Texas A&M on Saturday in the first of their two-match series against the Aggies. Kentucky did not allow the Aggies to score more than 18 points in any of the sets as they took home the win.

    The Wild Cats will look to do the same Sunday against the Aggies.

    Texas A&M will look to spoil that and pick up the upset win. The Aggies have played well at times this year but are on a two-match losing streak.

    Beating Kentucky will not be easy as the Wildcats have been the best team in the SEC all year, but South Carolina showed it is possible and the Aggies want to do the same and shock the Wildcats.

