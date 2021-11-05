Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    How to Watch Texas at Baylor in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Texas looks to remain unbeaten when it travels to conference rival Baylor for a two-match series in women's college volleyball starting on Friday night.
    There has been no question surrounding who has been the top team in women's volleyball this year. Texas has been absolutely dominant, going 17-0 and only playing one five-set match during its amazing run.

    How to Watch Texas at Baylor in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 5, 2021

    Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    Live stream the Indiana at Maryland match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Even more mind-boggling is the fact that the Longhorns have only lost seven total sets in their 17 matches. They were the national runner-up last year to Kentucky and look to be on the right track to get back to the championship match this season. 

    Next up on their list is a Baylor team that has won six in a row and has only lost one Big 12 match this year. 

    The Bears have played great volleyball this year with their only conference blemish being a five-set upset loss to Texas Tech. It was one of just four losses on the year with the other three coming to ranked teams.

    The Bears are a very good team, but even as well as they have played this year they are going to have to raise their play to another level if they want to upset the No. 1 team in the country. 

    This should be an entertaining match, and it will be interesting to see if the Longhorns can keep up their dominance against a very good Baylor team.

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    Texas at Baylor inWomen's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
