    November 7, 2021
    How to Watch UCLA at Colorado in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UCLA goes for its sixth straight win in women's college volleyball on Sunday when it travels to Colorado to take on the Buffaloes.
    UCLA has been the class of the Pac-12 this year, as it sits in first place with an 11-2 record. The Bruins currently have a one-match lead over Washington and two over Washington State.

    How to Watch UCLA at Colorado in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 7, 2021

    Match Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

    Live stream the UCLA at Colorado match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Bruins will look to win their sixth straight on Sunday and in turn stay atop the Pac-12 standings. 

    During their five-match winning streak, they have swept Oregon, Washington and Oregon State. It has been a great run for the Bruins as they have taken control of the top spot in the conference.

    Sunday, they will look to take care of a Colorado team that has won two of their last three.

    Colorado is coming off a big four-set win over USC. The win improved their record to 5-8 in the conference and has them one match back of the Trojans.

    Sunday, the Buffaloes will look to avenge a three-set loss to UCLA earlier this year. They struggled against the Bruins, but they hope their better play can help them pull off one of the biggest upsets of the year in the Pac-12.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    UCLA at Colorado in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
