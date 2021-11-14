No. 12 UCLA puts its seven-match winning streak on the line Sunday when it faces No. 17 Oregon in NCAA women's volleyball.

The No. 12 UCLA women's volleyball team kept up its hot play Friday when it won its seventh straight match, taking down Oregon State in straight sets. After a close 25–23 first set, the Bruins blew out the Beavers over the last two sets.

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Nov. 14, 2021

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

The win kept UCLA in first place in the Pac-12, a match ahead of No. 13 Washington, heading into Sunday's game against No. 17 Oregon.

The Bruins are now 13–2 in the Pac-12 and 20–3 overall as they make a push to end the season on a high note.

On Sunday, they take on a Ducks team that has won four straight matches.

The Ducks went through a tough stretch in the middle of October when they lost three straight, but since they have won five of their last six to climb into a fourth-place tie with Utah at 10–5 in the Pac-12.

Oregon is still within striking distance of the top teams in the conference but it needs to find a way to slow down the red-hot Bruins on Sunday. To do that, the Ducks will have to play better than they did the first time they played UCLA and lost in straight sets.

