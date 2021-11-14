Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UCLA at Oregon in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 12 UCLA puts its seven-match winning streak on the line Sunday when it faces No. 17 Oregon in NCAA women's volleyball.
    Author:

    The No. 12 UCLA women's volleyball team kept up its hot play Friday when it won its seventh straight match, taking down Oregon State in straight sets. After a close 25–23 first set, the Bruins blew out the Beavers over the last two sets.

    How to Watch UCLA at Oregon in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

    Live stream the UCLA at Oregon match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win kept UCLA in first place in the Pac-12, a match ahead of No. 13 Washington, heading into Sunday's game against No. 17 Oregon.

    The Bruins are now 13–2 in the Pac-12 and 20–3 overall as they make a push to end the season on a high note.

    On Sunday, they take on a Ducks team that has won four straight matches.

    The Ducks went through a tough stretch in the middle of October when they lost three straight, but since they have won five of their last six to climb into a fourth-place tie with Utah at 10–5 in the Pac-12.

    Oregon is still within striking distance of the top teams in the conference but it needs to find a way to slow down the red-hot Bruins on Sunday. To do that, the Ducks will have to play better than they did the first time they played UCLA and lost in straight sets.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    UCLA at Oregon in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Basketball Fans
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Iowa at Northern Iowa in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15847635
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas at Stanford in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch North Carolina at Virginia in Women's College Volleyball

    2 minutes ago
    Minnesota Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch UCLA at Oregon in Women's College Volleyball

    2 minutes ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Washington at California in Women's College Volleyball

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Luxembourg vs. Ireland

    32 minutes ago
    Portugal
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Portugal vs. Serbia

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_16503569
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Spain vs. Sweden

    32 minutes ago
    Maryland Soccer
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Greece vs. Kosovo

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy