    • November 5, 2021
    How to Watch UCLA at Utah in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UCLA goes for its fifth straight win when it travels to Utah on Friday night.
    UCLA heads to Utah on Friday night not only looking to extend its winning streak to five but also trying to stay at the top of the Pac-12 standings. 

    The winning streak for the Bruins has them at 10-2 in the conference and one match ahead of second-place Washington while two ahead of Utah.

    How to Watch UCLA at Utah in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 5, 2021

    Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Mountain (IN)

    The Bruins have been fantastic in winning three of their four matches in three sets, including their last match against Washington. UCLA swept the Huskies in a battle for first place and cemented itself in the top spot.

    The Bruins have no time to dwell on that win, though, as the Utes are a good team and have won their last three matches. Utah has swept through Arizona, Oregon and Oregon State during this run that has put it in a third-place tie with Washington State in the loaded Pac-12.

    UCLA has been the best team in the conference so far this year and beat Utah earlier this season in straight sets. The Bruins will look to do it again on the road and put further distance between themselves and the rest of the conference.

