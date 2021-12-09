Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UCLA at Wisconsin in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UCLA travels to Wisconsin on Thursday for a third-round matchup with Wisconsin.
    Author:

    Pac-12 runner-up UCLA heads east to Wisconsin to take on the Badgers in the third round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday. The Bruins swept Fairfield in the first round and then needed five sets to beat UCF to advance to the third round.

    How to Watch UCLA at Wisconsin in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 9, 2021

    Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    Live stream the UCLA at Wisconsin match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Bruins lost their last match of the regular season which cost them a share of the Pac-12 title, but they didn't let it affect them heading into the tournament. 

    UCLA has played well in getting to the third round but now faces a very good Wisconsin team that won the loaded Big Ten.

    The Badgers come into their third-round matchup with UCLA on a seven-match winning streak that helped them clinch the Big Ten and win their first two tournament games.

    Wisconsin swept past Colgate and Florida Gulf Coast to advance to this game against the Bruins. 

    The Badgers have been ranked in the top five all year long and have a shot at winning the whole thing.

    First, though, they will have to get by a very good UCLA team.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    UCLA at Wisconsin in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
    Time
    5:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    UCLA Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch UCLA at Wisconsin in Women's College Volleyball

