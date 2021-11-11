New Mexico looks to snap its two-match losing streak Thursday when it hosts UNLV.

New Mexico ended October on a three-match winning streak, including a four-set win over first-place Colorado State. Since then, however, it has dropped two straight games, both of which were in three sets.

How to Watch UNLV at New Mexico in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Nov. 11, 2021

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

It has been a tough stretch for the Lobos and has dropped their Mountain West record to 8-6, putting them in a fourth-place tie with Boise State and UNLV.

Thursday night, they will look to snap that streak with a home match against UNLV.

UNLV last played a week ago when they beat Fresno State in four sets. The Rebels dropped the second set but cruised through the third and fourth sets to pick up the win.

The win moved them to 8-6 in the Mountain West and into the aforementioned tie. It also improved their overall record to an impressive 17-8.

Thursday, the Rebels will look to beat New Mexico for the second time this year. UNLV won their earlier meeting in four sets. After the Lobos tied that match at one set apiece, the Rebels took control by winning the last two sets.

