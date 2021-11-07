Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch USC at Utah in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    USC looks to snap its four-match losing streak when it visits Utah on Sunday afternoon in a women's college volleyball matchup.
    Author:

    On Sunday, USC heads over to Utah looking to get back in the win column and, in turn, get back to .500 in the Pac-12.

    How to Watch USC at Utah in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Mountain (OUT)

    Live stream the USC at Utah match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Trojans have lost their last four, but three of those defeats have been against ranked teams. It has been a tough schedule for USC, and while the Trojans haven't been able to pick up any upsets, they have been close. They played Oregon to the brink, losing in five sets, and in their four-set loss to Washington they lost by just two points in each of the sets.

    Sunday, they will hope they can get over the hump and pull off that elusive upset to avenge an earlier season loss to Utah.

    The Utes look to pick up the season sweep and bounce back from their five-set loss to UCLA on Friday. In a back-and-forth match with the Bruins, the Utes came up short 19-17 in the fifth set.

    The loss snapped a four-match winning streak for the Utes and dropped their Pac-12 record to 8-5. They're now three matches back of first-place UCLA.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    USC at Utah in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Mountain (OUT)
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16958316
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Final Round

    26 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Rutgers in the Big Ten Women's Soccer Championship

    26 minutes ago
    Wisconsin Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Ole Miss at Tennessee in Women's College Volleyball

    26 minutes ago
    Florida Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch UCLA at Colorado in Women's College Volleyball

    26 minutes ago
    Minnesota Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch USC at Utah in Women's College Volleyball

    26 minutes ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) attempts to shoot the ball over Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    51 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) is defended by New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    52 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) dunks the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    52 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) defends in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    54 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy