USC looks to snap its four-match losing streak when it visits Utah on Sunday afternoon in a women's college volleyball matchup.

On Sunday, USC heads over to Utah looking to get back in the win column and, in turn, get back to .500 in the Pac-12.

How to Watch USC at Utah in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain (OUT)

The Trojans have lost their last four, but three of those defeats have been against ranked teams. It has been a tough schedule for USC, and while the Trojans haven't been able to pick up any upsets, they have been close. They played Oregon to the brink, losing in five sets, and in their four-set loss to Washington they lost by just two points in each of the sets.

Sunday, they will hope they can get over the hump and pull off that elusive upset to avenge an earlier season loss to Utah.

The Utes look to pick up the season sweep and bounce back from their five-set loss to UCLA on Friday. In a back-and-forth match with the Bruins, the Utes came up short 19-17 in the fifth set.

The loss snapped a four-match winning streak for the Utes and dropped their Pac-12 record to 8-5. They're now three matches back of first-place UCLA.

