Utah and Oregon both go for their second straight win when they battle Friday night in women's college volleyball.

Oregon hosts Utah on Friday night after beating USC on Sunday afternoon. The win snapped the Ducks' three-match losing streak and improved their Pac-12 record to 6-4.

How to Watch Utah at Oregon in Women's College Volleyball:

Match Date: Oct. 29, 2021

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain (IN)

The Ducks' losing streak was their worst stretch of volleyball of the season, as they are 15-5 on the year and have looked like one of the best teams in the country up until that point. All three losses were to ranked teams, but two were by sweeps and had the Ducks tumbling in the conference standings.

Oregon slid down to a three-way tie with USC and Utah for third place. The team gets a chance to move ahead of Utah when it hosts the Utes on Friday night.

The Utes have been up and down in the Pac-12 this year, as they have wins against Washington and Oregon but also have an upset loss to Arizona State.

They have shown they can play with some of the best in the conference, but they have not been very consistent.

Beating Oregon for a second time, though, would be a huge win and one that could propel Utah for the rest of the year.

