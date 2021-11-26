Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Virginia at Boston College in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Virginia travels to Boston College on Friday afternoon to wrap up its regular season against the Eagles.
    It has been a tough year for Virginia, as it has won just one ACC match this year. The Cavaliers head to Boston College looking to end their season on a high note.

    How to Watch Virginia at Boston College in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (National)

    Live stream the Virginia at Boston College match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Cavaliers haven't had the season they were hoping to have this year, but they have fought hard throughout the season in a tough ACC conference.

    Friday, they get a chance to finish strong when they take on a Boston College team that has also struggled at times.

    The Eagles have won two of their last five and one of them was a four-set win over Virginia.

    Boston College lost the first set but battled back to win the last three sets to pick up the win. It was a close match despite the final set score, as the Cavaliers lost by just two points in two of the sets.

    This may not be the marquee matchup in the ACC on Friday, but it still should be a good match. Be sure to tune in live.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

