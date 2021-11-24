Miami goes for its fifth straight win on Wednesday afternoon when it hosts Wake Forest.

Miami has been great in the ACC this year, going 14-3, and finds itself in third place in the conference behind No. 1 Louisville and No. 3 Pitt.

How to Watch Wake Forest at Miami in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

The Hurricanes are looking to finish off their season with their fifth straight win as they await a bid into the NCAA tournament.

Wake Forest, though, will try to play spoiler, pull off the upset of Miami and win its third straight match.

The Demon Deacons come into the match after beating both Virginia and Boston College. The matches gave them wins in four of their last five, as they are playing their best volleyball of the year.

Wednesday, they will look to avenge an earlier season five-set loss to the Hurricanes. Wake Forest won the first two sets but let Miami win the last three to pull off the comeback win.

It was one of the toughest losses of the year for the Demon Deacons and one they hope they can reverse on Wednesday afternoon.

