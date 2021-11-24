Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Wake Forest at Miami in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Miami goes for its fifth straight win on Wednesday afternoon when it hosts Wake Forest.
    Author:

    Miami has been great in the ACC this year, going 14-3, and finds itself in third place in the conference behind No. 1 Louisville and No. 3 Pitt.

    How to Watch Wake Forest at Miami in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (National)

    Live stream the Wake Forest at Miami match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Hurricanes are looking to finish off their season with their fifth straight win as they await a bid into the NCAA tournament.

    Wake Forest, though, will try to play spoiler, pull off the upset of Miami and win its third straight match.

    The Demon Deacons come into the match after beating both Virginia and Boston College. The matches gave them wins in four of their last five, as they are playing their best volleyball of the year.

    Wednesday, they will look to avenge an earlier season five-set loss to the Hurricanes. Wake Forest won the first two sets but let Miami win the last three to pull off the comeback win.

    It was one of the toughest losses of the year for the Demon Deacons and one they hope they can reverse on Wednesday afternoon.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Wake Forest at Miami in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    UCLA Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Arizona State at Oregon State in Women's College Volleyball

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Wake Forest at Miami in Women's College Volleyball

    1 minute ago
    Paris Saint-Germain
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Manchester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain

    11 minutes ago
    ac milan
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs. AC Milan

    16 minutes ago
    Liverpool
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Liverpool vs. FC Porto

    16 minutes ago
    Maryland Soccer
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Club Brugge vs. RB Leipzig

    16 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Sporting CP vs. Borussia Dortmund

    16 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eric Williams Jr. (50) drives for the basket between BYU Cougar guard Alex Barcello (13, left) and forward Gideon George (5, right) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Houston vs. Oregon in Men's College Basketball

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_15767199
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UConn vs. Auburn

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy