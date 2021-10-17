    • October 18, 2021
    How to Watch Washington State at Oregon in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Washington State looks for its fourth straight win in women's college volleyball when it heads to Oregon on Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    Washington State travels to Oregon on Sunday looking for its fourth straight win and a sweep of the Oregon schools after beating Oregon State on Friday. It was the Cougars' third straight win, and all have come by a 3-0 sweep.

    How to Watch: Washington State at Oregon

    Match Date: Oct. 17, 2021

    Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

    Live stream Washington State at Oregon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The wins pushed Washington State's conference record to 5-2 and into a second-place tie with Washington, Oregon and Stanford. The winning streak also snapped a two-match losing streak that occurred when the Cougars dropped matches to USC and UCLA.

    Washington State got off to a great start in the Pac-12 when it upset Colorado and Washington to open conference play. The team is hoping for another upset Sunday at Oregon.

    The Ducks are trying to keep that from happening and bounce back from a tough five-set loss to Washington on Thursday night. 

    Oregon won the first two sets and look poised to go home winners, but the Huskies roared back, winning the next three sets to take the match. The loss dropped Oregon's conference record to 5-2 and its overall record to 14-3.

    The Ducks need to put that loss behind them quickly, as Washington State is more than capable of pulling off the upset on Sunday in Eugene.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    Washington State at Oregon in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Washington (IN)
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
