How to Watch Washington State vs. UCLA

    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Washington State at UCLA in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 16 UCLA looks for its third straight win when it hosts No. 22 Washington State on Friday night in NCAA women's volleyball.
    The Washington State women's volleyball team hosted UCLA on Oct. 3 and dropped a heartbreaking five-set match to the Bruins. The No. 22 Cougars will look for revenge Friday in a rematch against No. 16 UCLA.

    How to Watch Washington State at UCLA in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 29, 2021

    Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

    Live stream the Washington State at UCLA match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Since the loss to the Bruins, the Cougars have gone 5–1 and find themselves tied for second place in the Pac-12 with No. 15 Stanford. They are just one match behind conference leaders UCLA and No. 8 Washington.

    UCLA will look to sweep the season series. The Bruins have won six of their last seven and had it not been for an upset five-set loss to Arizona State they would be all by themselves in first in the conference.

    The first match between these two schools was one of the best matches of the year and this one has all the makings of another classic. Both schools feel like they have a shot at winning a loaded Pac-12 and this should be the highlight of a fantastic Friday night in conference play.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
