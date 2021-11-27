Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington State at Washington in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 12 Washington hosts rival No. 21 Washington State on Saturday afternoon looking to wrap up the Pac-12 title in women's college volleyball.
    Author:

    The No. 12 Washington women's volleyball team has won its last seven matches and has put itself in a position to win the Pac-12 title with a win over rival No. 21 Washington State on Saturday afternoon. The Huskies will win the title outright with a win but will finish tied for the top spot with No. 13 UCLA if they lose.

    How to Watch Washington State at Washington in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Match Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

    In order to win the title, the Huskies will have to beat their in-state rival, to whom they lost in one of the best matches of the year back on Sept. 26.

    It was an epic match that had one of the best sets of the season when Washington won 46–44 in the fourth. It tied for the longest set in NCAA history and just showed how even the teams were that day.

    The Cougars would go on to win the fifth set 15–11 after dropping the marathon fourth set to get the win. It was one of the biggest wins of the year for Washington State and one it will aim to repeat to spoil its rival's chances at an outright conference title.

    Rivalry matches are great, especially when they have so much on the line. This should be a hard-fought match as the Huskies try and avenge that earlier loss and go home with the Pac-12 title.

