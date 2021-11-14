How to Watch Washington at California in Women's College Volleyball

No. 13 Washington puts its three-match winning streak on the line when it travels to face California on Sunday afternoon in NCAA women's volleyball.

The No. 13 Washington women's volleyball team is playing as well as any team in the Pac-12 not named UCLA entering its match Sunday against California.

The Huskies have reeled off three straight wins and have won 12 of their last 13 matches. They are just one match back of the No. 12 Bruins in the Pac-12 standings.

Match Date: Nov. 14, 2021

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

Washington lost its first two Pac-12 matches and since then has been on fire. Its only loss during this stretch was a three-set loss to UCLA. The Huskies beat the Bruins earlier in the year but couldn't do it again, and the loss kept them from jumping the Bruins into first place in the Pac-12.

On Sunday, they will look to beat Cal for the second team this season, while Cal will look to avenge its earlier season loss to the Huskies and pull off the upset.

If the Golden Bears can pick up the win, it would be their first in the Pac-12 this year.

It will be tough for Cal to pull off the upset but if they can catch the Huskies it would be one of the biggest upsets of the college volleyball season.

