Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington at Texas in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Washington heads to Texas on Thursday in the third round of the NCAA Women's Volleyball Tournament.
    Author:

    Washington won the Pac-12 and has won 10 straight matches, including the first two of the NCAA Tournament. Washington is one of the best teams in the country, but the Huskies still come in as huge underdogs against Texas on Thursday.

    How to Watch Washington at Texas in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 9, 2021

    Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    Live stream the Washington at Texas match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Huskies are one of the hottest teams in the country and easily took care of Brown and Hawaii in the first two rounds by not dropping a set.

    Their reward for their great play is a third-round date with No. 2 Texas.

    The Longhorns have won eight straight matches and have only lost one match on the year. Their loss was a tough four-set loss to Baylor a day after they beat them in straight sets.

    Texas lost a total of eight sets in its 26 wins this year. The Longhorns have been as dominant as any team in the country and look like one of the favorites to win the whole thing.

    First, though, they must find a way to get by a red-hot Washington team that comes in hungry for an upset and a berth into the quarterfinals.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Washington at Texas in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17316136
    NHL

    How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. New York Islanders

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Washington at Texas in Women's College Volleyball

    1 minute ago
    Chicago Blackhawks
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks at Canadiens

    31 minutes ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles the ball in front of Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How To Watch Jazz at 76ers

    31 minutes ago
    UConn Huskies
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch UConn at Georgia Tech

    31 minutes ago
    kentucky womens basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch DePaul at Kentucky in Women's College Basketball

    31 minutes ago
    villanova women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Villanova at James Madison in Women's College Basketball

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_17302257
    College Basketball

    How to Watch LIU at Fordham

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_17304959
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Purdue at Rutgers

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy