Washington heads to Texas on Thursday in the third round of the NCAA Women's Volleyball Tournament.

Washington won the Pac-12 and has won 10 straight matches, including the first two of the NCAA Tournament. Washington is one of the best teams in the country, but the Huskies still come in as huge underdogs against Texas on Thursday.

How to Watch Washington at Texas in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Dec. 9, 2021

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Huskies are one of the hottest teams in the country and easily took care of Brown and Hawaii in the first two rounds by not dropping a set.

Their reward for their great play is a third-round date with No. 2 Texas.

The Longhorns have won eight straight matches and have only lost one match on the year. Their loss was a tough four-set loss to Baylor a day after they beat them in straight sets.

Texas lost a total of eight sets in its 26 wins this year. The Longhorns have been as dominant as any team in the country and look like one of the favorites to win the whole thing.

First, though, they must find a way to get by a red-hot Washington team that comes in hungry for an upset and a berth into the quarterfinals.

