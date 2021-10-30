Skip to main content
    How to Watch Washington at USC in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 8 Washington looks to win its ninth match in a row when it travels to USC on Friday night in NCAA women's volleyball.
    Author:

    The No. 8 Washington women's volleyball team has been on fire lately. The Huskies have won their last eight matches entering Friday's contest with USC.

    After dropping its first two conference matches, Washington has not lost and has moved into a first-place tie with No. 16 UCLA in the Pac-12.

    How to Watch Washington at USC in Women's College Volleyball:

    Match Date: Oct. 29, 2021

    Match Time: 11 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Network

    Live stream the Washington at USC match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Huskies beat USC at the beginning of October. They will look to pull off the season sweep against the Trojans on Friday and and keep pace with the Bruins at the top of the conference standings.

    USC won the first set against the Huskies the first time the teams met this season but couldn't hang with them the rest of the match, dropping the next three sets.

    In the Trojans' most recent match against No. 17 Oregon, they had their four-match winning streak snapped as the Ducks took them out in five sets. USC won the first two sets but fell apart after that.

    The Trojans are looking to bounce back against a Washington team that is riding high. USC will need to play well to pull off the upset against the Huskies.

