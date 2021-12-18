Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball National Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Big Ten rivals Wisconsin and Nebraska square off in the national championship Saturday.
    The Big Ten reigned supreme Thursday night, as Wisconsin and Nebraska both took down ACC foes in the semifinals to earn a berth into the national championship match.

    How to Watch Wisconsin vs Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball National Championship:

    Match Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Wisconsin vs Nebraska match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Wisconsin handed No. 1 Louisville its first loss of the year when it won in five sets. In an incredible match, the Badgers did just enough to win the fifth set 15-9 to pull out the win.

    Wisconsin won the first, third and fifth sets to finish off the Cardinals and advance to its fourth national title match.

    Awaiting the Badgers in the finals is a familiar foe: Nebraska. The Cornhuskers continued their incredible run through the tournament with a four-set win over Pitt.

    Nebraska was coming off a win over No. 2 Texas in the quarterfinals and didn't let up against a Panthers team that was playing as well as anyone in the country.

    The Badgers and Cornhuskers were the two best teams in a loaded Big Ten and now they are the two best teams in the country.

    Wisconsin dominated both matchups in the regular season, winning in three and four sets.

    These two schools are very familiar with each other and have been playing amazing volleyball in the tournament. This should be a fantastic final.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

