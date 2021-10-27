Skip to main content
    October 27, 2021
    How to Watch Wisconsin at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The top two teams in the Big Ten battle it out when Wisconsin visits Nebraska on Wednesday night in a women's college volleyball showdown.
    This past weekend, Wisconsin was supposed to be tested against two ranked Big Ten teams. The Badgers' tough weekend ended in a two-match sweep and pushed their winning streak to nine straight, setting up a huge battle with first-place Nebraska.

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball:

    Match Date: Oct. 27, 2021

    Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Wisconsin at Nebraska match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Badgers took out red-hot Ohio State in four sets on Friday and then ground out a tough five-set win against Penn State on Saturday. Wisconsin lost the first set before winning a 32-30 marathon second set. The Badgers stumbled in the third set before winning the fourth and fifth to come away with the big victory.

    The win set up a match for first place in the Big Ten with Nebraska. The two schools will meet again the day after Thanksgiving.

    Nebraska welcomes second-place Wisconsin to town, looking to stay perfect in the Big Ten.

    The Cornhuskers have been absolutely dominant in their first 10 conference matches, as they have lost just three total sets and have not yet had a five-set match.

    Their latest win was a four-set victory over No. 9 Purdue on Saturday. Nebraska lost the first set but then dominated the Boilermakers in the next three to pick up the win.

    Wisconsin and Nebraska have proven to be the two best teams in the Big Ten, and fans finally get to see them face off Wednesday. It could be one of the best matches of the year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Wisconsin at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
