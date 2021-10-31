Wisconsin looks for their 11th win in a row when they travel to Purdue on Sunday to take on the Boilermakers in women's college volleyball.

Wisconsin came up with their most impressive win of the year on Wednesday when they took down Nebraska in three sets. The Badgers extended their winning streak to 10 matches and in turn tied the Cornhuskers for first in the Big Ten.

How to Watch Wisconsin at Purdue in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Oct. 31, 2021

Match Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Wisconsin at Purdue match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wisconsin is now an impressive 18-1 on the year and besides an upset loss to Maryland to start Big Ten play, they have looked absolutely dominant. They have lost just five sets during their winning streak and played just one five-set match.

They will look to keep up their dominance on Sunday afternoon on the road in West Lafayette.

Purdue is waiting for the Badgers after coming off a sweep of Northwestern on Wednesday. The win snapped the Boilermakers' two-match losing streak and improved their Big Ten record to 7-4.

The Boilermakers have been slumping a bit, but are still one of the best teams in the toughest conference in the country. Purdue has beaten some great teams this year, but they will need to be at the top of their game if they want to knock off the mighty Badgers.

This should be another great match between two high-powered teams. Wisconsin looks like to favorite coming in, but with such a deep conference every match is a battle.

Regional restrictions may apply.