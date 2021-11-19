Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Wyoming at Boise State in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Wyoming goes for its fourth win in a row and a season split with Boise State on Thursday night.
    Wyoming has gotten hot and rolled off three straight wins as the season nears an end. The Cowgirls beat Nevada before upsetting first-place Colorado State and beating Fresno State.

    How to Watch Wyoming at Boise State in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 18, 2021

    Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 1

    Live stream the Wyoming at Boise State match on fuboTV:

    The winning streak has improved their record to 8-8 in the Mountain West as they aim to finish the season with a winning conference record.

    They can clinch at least a .500 record if they can beat Boise State on Thursday night and avenge an earlier season loss to the Broncos.

    Boise State will go for the sweep of the Cowgirls and get back in the win column after losing in four sets to San Jose State on Saturday. The loss to the Spartans snapped a five-match winning streak that had the Broncos playing as well as they have since the non-conference part of their schedule.

    The Broncos currently sit a match back of UNLV and are trying to catch the Rebels but will need to beat Wyoming on Thursday night.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

