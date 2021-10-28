How to Watch Wyoming vs. New Mexico

Wyoming looks to beat New Mexico for the second time in two weeks when it visits the Lobos on Thursday night.

Wyoming heads to New Mexico having won of five of its last six matches.

The only loss during that time was a tough five-set loss to UNLV. The streak has got the Cowgirls up to 5-5 in the conference and just a match back of New Mexico and UNLV in the Mountain West standings.

How to Watch Wyoming at New Mexico in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream the Wyoming at New Mexico match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been a huge turnaround for Wyoming after it started the conference schedule 0-4, which included three sweeps.

During this stretch, the Cowgirls were able to beat New Mexico almost two weeks ago in three sets. All three sets were tight, but the Cowgirls pulled out the win.

Thursday they will look to do it again, but this time on the road. A victory would lift Wyoming above .500 in the conference for the first time this year.

New Mexico will look to keep that from happening and gain some revenge from the tough loss.

The Lobos won their last match 3-0 against Nevada but had lost their previous three matches.

Thursday should be a great match between two teams fighting for position in the Mountain West standings.

