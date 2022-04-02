How to Watch Arizona State at UCLA in Women's College Water Polo

Arizona State heads to UCLA on Saturday looking to even its Pac-12 record against the Bruins in women's college water polo.

Arizona State plays its last road game of the year on Saturday when it heads to UCLA to take on the Bruins.

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

The Sun Devils are coming off a 15-7 loss to No. 4 Cal. They trailed by just three heading into the fourth quarter but gave up six goals in the last quarter that put the game out of reach.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak that included wins against No. 22 Harvard and No. 25 Marist.

They have been playing better, but Saturday, they are going to have to play great if they want to knock off a UCLA team that has just two losses on the year.

One of those losses came last game when the Bruins were beaten 11-9 by No. 1 Stanford last Saturday.

The Bruins trailed by two at halftime but they couldn't get over the hump in the second half as both teams scored five goals.

It was the second time this year they lost to Stanford but they are perfect in every other game.

Saturday, they will look to keep that up against an Arizona State team looking to pull off a huge upset.

