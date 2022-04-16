Skip to main content

How to Watch Cal at Stanford in Women's College Water Polo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cal heads to Stanford on Saturday to take on the Cardinal in its last regular-season match of the year

Cal is coming off a tough 14-13 overtime loss to UC Irvine last Saturday and is looking to bounce back with a win against Stanford on Saturday.

How to Watch the Cal at Stanford in Women's College Water Polo Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

Live stream the Cal at Stanford game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Golden Bears beat the Cardinal 10-9 in overtime back on February 5th and is looking to get the season sweep as they wrap up their regular season.

The Golden Bears have been really good this year going 15-3 on the season, but they are just 3-2 in the Pac-12. Saturday they will look to avoid dropping to .500 in conference play and get a win

The Cardinal, though, will be looking to earn the season split and send Cal home with a loss.

Stanford comes into the match on a four-match winning streak and has looked dominant during the stretch. It has won by at least seven goals in each of the last four matches and has stretched its record to 18-2.

The Cardinal only losses this year were to Cal and USC. It has shown it is one of the best teams in the country and will be looking to send their seniors off with a win on Saturday.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Cal at Stanford in Women's College Water Polo

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
