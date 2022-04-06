Stanford takes on Santa Clara in women’s water polo on Wednesday in this interesting matchup.

Since 2001, Stanford has won seven women’s college water polo championships and is on a path to win another one this season. The Cardinal are No. 1 in the rankings again this season with 100 points through week nine and take on Santa Clara (7-15) today with the NCAA championships roughly one month away.

How to Watch Santa Clara at Stanford in Women’s Water Polo today:

Game Date: April 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

Two of the top three teams in the country squared off with the Cardinal defeating No. 2 UCLA (11-9) in one of the best water polo matches of the year:

Coming off of a loss, the Cardinal are looking to get back on track against a team that is not ranked in the Broncos.

In their only other loss this season, the Cardinal fell to No. 4 California (9-10, sudden death) then rattled off 10 straight wins, including nine wins over ranked opponents and have been on a real roll.

So far this season, the Cardinal are outscoring opponents to the tune of 281-119, which is an average of 16.5 goals per game and 7.0 goals allowed to their opponents.

The Cardinal are one of the most dominant teams in women’s water polo historically, with eight championships this century.

With four more regular-season games left on the schedule, followed by the MPSF Championship that starts on April 22 and the NCAA tournament that begins on May 6, the Cardinal are looking to get that next championship.

