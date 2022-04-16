Skip to main content

How to Watch UCLA at USC in Women's College Water Polo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

USC hosts rival UCLA on Saturday in its regular-season finale looking to earn a season split with the Bruins

USC heads into its last match of the year on a six-match winning streak. The Trojans haven't lost since dropping a 16-10 match to Stanford on February 26th.

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

Live stream the UCLA at USC game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Since that match, they have looked great and got their revenge on the Cardinal beating them 10-8 on April 2nd.

Saturday, the Trojans will look to avenge its other loss of the year when they take on the Bruins. 

USC lost to rival UCLA 11-10 back on February 13th and will be looking to even the season series with a win on senior night.

The Bruins, though, will be looking to get the season sweep and beat the Trojans for a second time this year.

UCLA heads into the match 22-2 with both of its losses coming to No. 1 Stanford. The most recent loss was three weeks ago when it got beat 11-9 at home.

The Bruins bounced back with a tough 11-9 overtime win against Arizona State two weeks ago.

Saturday they will look to get one last regular-season win and spoil the Trojans' last home match of the year.

