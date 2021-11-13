Skip to main content
    November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The two golfers from Thailand both paced themselves well with one in the driver seat to win and the other in contention at the Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship.
    The final round is shaping up to be a competitive finish with Natthakritta Vongtaveelap (15 under par) holding a three-stroke lead over the field. 

    Her steady play has been impressive, but she also eagled the final hole on Friday to make up two-thirds of her lead. There are only two golfers within realistic striking distance entering today, with an additional five golfers within at least six strokes.

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 a.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Heading into today’s final round, Vongtaveelap has built her lead over three straight days of measured, quality golf. She had one bogey all week, which came on the second hole in the first round. Since then she has 14 birdies and one eagle over the course of her last 52 holes.

    Her two closest competitors, Mizuki Hashimoto of Japan (12 under) and Kelsey Bennett of Australia (11 under), are next in line to win this event.

    Both golfers have been really solid in their own right as well. Hashimoto has three bogeys and 15 birdies on the week. Bennett has one bogey and one double-bogey mixed in with her 14 birdies.

    Thailand’s other golfer making noise this week, Kan Bunnabodee (nine under), has the best round of the week with her second round 64 and finds herself six strokes off the lead.

    The final round of any tournament brings inherent pressure and is a good test for a golfer to see how they handle holding a lead, how others handle playing from behind and what you do when you are out of contention with your 18 holes. A lot of these ladies will be professional golfers soon.

    This is a great test for them.

