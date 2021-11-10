Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Who are the future stars of the LPGA Tour? Find out in the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship.
    The men's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship took place last week, with Keita Nakajima winning the event in Dubai. The women’s field takes the course this week in Abu Dhabi to see who is the best amateur women’s golfer from that region of the world.

    Game Date: Nov. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 1 a.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This event is entering its third year, with Yuka Yasuda of Japan (2019) winning the most recent tournament and Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand (2018) winning the inaugural event.

    Since winning in 2018, Thitikul has gone pro and has four wins already on the Ladies European Tour and five wins on the LPGA Tour. Yasuda is also a part of the Ladies European Tour, getting as high as No. 167 in the world and finishing in the top 10 eight times this year.

    Potential favorites to watch in the field are Youmin Hwang of Korea, as well as Chinese golfers Xiaowen Yin and Lei Ye. These golfers are sixth, ninth and 13th respectively in the women’s amateur rankings.

