Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The second round kicks off in Abu Dhabi as the golf world shifts its attention to the United Arab Emirates this week for the Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Second Round.
    Author:

    Through one day on the course, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap (-6) of Thailand has a two-stroke lead over the field, as the No. 149 ranked amateur golfer in the world has played some very strong golf. There are three golfers just two strokes back, with another eight currently three strokes back, creating a massive log-jam in the field with all three presumptive favorites in the hunt.

    How to Watch Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Second Round today:

    Game Date: Nov. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 a.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Vongtaveelap knocked home seven birdies in the final twelve holes after an ugly start with a bogey on the second hole. After that bogey, she was on a roll and built up a two-stroke lead over the field.

    The three potential favorites coming in, Youmin Hwang (-3) of South Korea was in the mix all day with four birdies before her bogey on No. 17 to end her round while two Chinese golfers, Xiaowen Yin (-2) and Lei Ye (-2), both had a mixed scorecard and struggled more on the back nine with three birdies and five collective bogeys.

    This tournament is an interesting mix of the world amateur golf rankings on the women’s side.

    The top three golfers in the world are Rose Zhang (USA), Ingrid Lindblad (Sweden) and Rachel Heck (USA), so the highest-ranked competitor here is Hwang (No. 4) of South Korea.

    Tsubasa Kajitani (No. 6), Amiyu Ozeki (No. 9) and Haruka Kawasaki (No. 14) of Japan are all not in the field this week, but other strong competitors from Japan are in the field, including Ayaka Tezuka (No. 22) who is currently -2 and in the mix herself.

    How To Watch

    November
    11
    2021

    Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Second Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    1:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Golf Course
    Womens Golf

    How to Watch Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Second Round

    just now
    USATSI_17122940
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat vs. Lakers

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_10735204
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Pepperdine at UCLA in Women's College Basketball

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17123004
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors

    3 hours ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles center Steven Adams (4) and Memphis Grizzles forward Brandon Clarke (15) defends Minnesota Timberwolves center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    3 hours ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers small forward Norman Powell (right) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    3 hours ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris (8) lies on the ground after a play with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) as guard Tyler Herro (14) and center Bam Adebayo (13) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) react as head coach Michael Malone runs to interject in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    3 hours ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles center Steven Adams (4) and Memphis Grizzles forward Brandon Clarke (15) defends Minnesota Timberwolves center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    3 hours ago
    Mar 7, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Myreon Jones (0) dribbles as Maryland Terrapins guard Aaron Wiggins (2) defends during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Youngstown State vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    3 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy