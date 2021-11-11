How to Watch Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Second Round

The second round kicks off in Abu Dhabi as the golf world shifts its attention to the United Arab Emirates this week for the Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Second Round.

Through one day on the course, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap (-6) of Thailand has a two-stroke lead over the field, as the No. 149 ranked amateur golfer in the world has played some very strong golf. There are three golfers just two strokes back, with another eight currently three strokes back, creating a massive log-jam in the field with all three presumptive favorites in the hunt.

Vongtaveelap knocked home seven birdies in the final twelve holes after an ugly start with a bogey on the second hole. After that bogey, she was on a roll and built up a two-stroke lead over the field.

The three potential favorites coming in, Youmin Hwang (-3) of South Korea was in the mix all day with four birdies before her bogey on No. 17 to end her round while two Chinese golfers, Xiaowen Yin (-2) and Lei Ye (-2), both had a mixed scorecard and struggled more on the back nine with three birdies and five collective bogeys.

This tournament is an interesting mix of the world amateur golf rankings on the women’s side.

The top three golfers in the world are Rose Zhang (USA), Ingrid Lindblad (Sweden) and Rachel Heck (USA), so the highest-ranked competitor here is Hwang (No. 4) of South Korea.

Tsubasa Kajitani (No. 6), Amiyu Ozeki (No. 9) and Haruka Kawasaki (No. 14) of Japan are all not in the field this week, but other strong competitors from Japan are in the field, including Ayaka Tezuka (No. 22) who is currently -2 and in the mix herself.