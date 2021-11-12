Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two rounds into the biggest amateur event in the Asia-Pacific region for golf and there is a shake-up on the leaderboard.
    Author:

    It is championship Friday in the United Arab Emirates with Thailand’s Natthakritta Vongtaveelap (-10) holding a two-stroke lead over the field, but a strong overall field with several hungry golfers are building momentum.

    How to Watch Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Third Round Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Match Time: 1:00 a.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Live Stream Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Third Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Round two was controlled by two golfers from Thailand, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, who has the overall lead, and Kan Bunnabodee.

    The second round belonged to Bunnabodee (-5) who shot a 64, which was best on the day. That was a counterbalance to the 75 she shot in the first round. That first round would normally be enough to shake the confidence of a professional golfer, let alone an amateur, but she pushed through.

    Her first round was hit or miss with two birdies and five bogeys, getting too ambitious at times. In the second round it was smooth sailing, with nine birdies after an opening bogey. Bunnabodee was on fire and now sits just five strokes off the lead after a -8 yesterday.

    Her fellow countrywoman, Vongtaveelap has been steady and consistent both days. Nothing fancy or dramatic, just 34 straight holes without a bogey. She shot a -6 in the first round and then a -4 on the second day, but most impressively she has a clean scorecard with no bogeys or worse in the last 34 holes.

    The next closest to the lead are Kelsey Bennett of Australia (-8), Mizuki Hashimoto of Japan (-8) and Anika Varma of India (-7)

    The final day here should be exciting, giving all of these young talented golfers the chance to shine.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Third Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    1:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Golf Course
    Womens Golf

    How to Watch Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Third Round

    just now
    USATSI_15641940
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Arizona at Washington

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17135753
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Clippers

    2 hours ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northern Arizona vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    2 hours ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington vs. Northern Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    2 hours ago
    Vegas Golden Knights
    NHL

    How to Watch Wild at Golden Knights

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17128618
    NHL

    How to Watch Ducks at Kraken

    3 hours ago
    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Marcus Zegarowski (11) dribbles the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Suggs (1) as Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (32) and forward Damien Jefferson (23) move around the top of the key in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Doug McSchooler-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Kennesaw State vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    3 hours ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Ian Martinez (2) looks to shoot over Arizona State Sun Devils guard Remy Martin (1) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UC Riverside vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    3 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy