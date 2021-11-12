Two rounds into the biggest amateur event in the Asia-Pacific region for golf and there is a shake-up on the leaderboard.

It is championship Friday in the United Arab Emirates with Thailand’s Natthakritta Vongtaveelap (-10) holding a two-stroke lead over the field, but a strong overall field with several hungry golfers are building momentum.

How to Watch Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Third Round Today:

Match Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Match Time: 1:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live Stream Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Third Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Round two was controlled by two golfers from Thailand, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, who has the overall lead, and Kan Bunnabodee.

The second round belonged to Bunnabodee (-5) who shot a 64, which was best on the day. That was a counterbalance to the 75 she shot in the first round. That first round would normally be enough to shake the confidence of a professional golfer, let alone an amateur, but she pushed through.

Her first round was hit or miss with two birdies and five bogeys, getting too ambitious at times. In the second round it was smooth sailing, with nine birdies after an opening bogey. Bunnabodee was on fire and now sits just five strokes off the lead after a -8 yesterday.

Her fellow countrywoman, Vongtaveelap has been steady and consistent both days. Nothing fancy or dramatic, just 34 straight holes without a bogey. She shot a -6 in the first round and then a -4 on the second day, but most impressively she has a clean scorecard with no bogeys or worse in the last 34 holes.

The next closest to the lead are Kelsey Bennett of Australia (-8), Mizuki Hashimoto of Japan (-8) and Anika Varma of India (-7)

The final day here should be exciting, giving all of these young talented golfers the chance to shine.

Regional restrictions may apply.