How to Watch Augusta National Amateur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The preamble for The Masters features the women’s Augusta National Amateur event here today.

The biggest story of the day on Friday at the Augusta National Amateur came from Germany’s Paula Schulz-Hanssen who won in a four-hole, sudden-death playoff that she was able to win - on her birthday. What a birthday gift at Augusta National for one of the brightest young golfers in the world to get a win and in such dramatic fashion. The other story was the rain and the delays, which hopefully subside going forward here today.

How to Watch Augusta National Amateur today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Rain delays and a sudden-death playoff were the highlights from the play on Friday at the Augusta National Amateur:

This run here at Augusta National has to have come with a chip on the shoulder of Schulz-Hassen after being cut in her first event on the ANWA circuit. She had to have more motivation and a chip on her shoulder with the cut and her birthday that no other player entered the day with.

Rose Zhang was able to rally after falling one stroke behind the cut line to make the finals here today with three straight great holes from the best amateur in the world of women’s golf.

Zhang enters today three strokes behind the leader with a lot more work to do to get to the top of the leaderboard and win here this weekend.

There are 30 players that made the cut, led by Beatrice Wallin (71) and Latanna Stone (72), ahead of the rest of the pack behind them including Avery Amari, Emma Spitz and Amalie Leth-Nissen.

This is one of the biggest, highest-profile amateur events on the calendar and should make for a great weekend of gold ahead of The Masters with the 30 best amateur golfers.

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Augusta National Amateur

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
12:00
PM/ET
