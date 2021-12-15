Canada and the United States battle in the fifth edition of the 2021-22 Rivalry Series.

Canada and the United States have been bitter rivals in hockey, and the Rivalry Series is no exception. The countries are in the midst of a nine-game series that will conclude on Jan. 6 in Atlanta.

How to Watch Canada vs. the United States in Women's Hockey Rivalry Series Today:

Game Date: Dec. 15, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream Canada vs. the United States game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Canada took the first two games played in Pennsylvania and Connecticut. The Canadians won the first 3-1 when they erased a 2-1 deficit with two third-period goals. They then took the second matchup 3-2 when Sarah Fillier scored a power-play goal at 16:02 on the third period to break the tie.

The United States got its revenge when the series went up to Canada for two games. The Americans won the third game 3-2 when Hilary Knight capped a two-goal comeback with an overtime tally.

The U.S. then won for a second straight time when it shut out the Canadians 2-0 back on Nov. 23 in Ontario.

Wednesday night, the two countries play the first of two games in St. Louis as both look to take control of the series and snap the 2-2 tie.

Note: This matchup on NHL Network can only be viewed in the United States.

Regional restrictions may apply.