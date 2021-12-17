Canada goes for its second straight win against the United States in the sixth game of the 2021–22 Rivalry Series.

The Canadian women's national hockey team snapped a two-game skid against the United States when it won 2–1 in overtime Wednesday. Marie-Philip Poulin scored her second goal of the game 3:51 into the first overtime to give the Canadians the win.

How to Watch Canada vs. the United States in Women's Hockey Rivalry Series Today:

Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Poulin opened the scoring in the second period with a power-play goal. That lead would hold until the United States' Hilary Knight scored late in the third period to tie the game.

The US would outshoot Canada 32–26 for the game and 5–1 in overtime but could only manage the one goal.

With the win, the Canadians now hold a 3–2 advantage in the series. The road team has won every game.

On Friday night, the Americans will look to change that trend and finally get a win on home ice in St. Louis to even the series. So far, it has been an entertaining set of games between the two rivals, with all but one game being decided by one goal.

The NHL Network will air Friday's game in the United States.

