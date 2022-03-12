Skip to main content

How to Watch Rivalry Rematch: Canada vs. United States Women's Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The biggest rivals in international women's hockey meet on Saturday as the United States takes on Canada.

There's no gold medal on the line on Saturday when the U.S. and Canada face off in a post-Olympics game in Pittsburgh. Instead, the growth of the women's game is the goal.

How to Watch Canada vs. United States in Women's Hockey Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream the Canada vs. United States game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

When these national teams met in Beijing last month, it was the sixth time the sport's two superpowers played for Olympic gold. 

Marie-Philip Poulin had a hand in all of Canada's scoring with two goals and an assist, while Ann-Renee Desbiens turned aside 38 shots to lead the Canadians to a 3-2 victory.

It was Canada's fifth Olympic gold medal since the sport was added to the Winter Olympics in 1998.

The exhibition is for a common cause. The Professional Women's Hockey Players Association gets an opportunity to showcase the best rivalry its sport has to offer. Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato is the guest coach for the U.S., while Cassie Campbell-Pascall leads Canada.

Most of the stars from the Beijing Games will be there. Canada has Poulin, along with Sarah Nurse, Brienne Jenner and Natalie Spooner. The Americans will be led by Kendall Coyne-Schofield, Hillary Knight, Amanda Kessel and Alex Cavallini.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Rivalry Rematch: Canada vs. United States Women's Hockey

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)
Time
4
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
