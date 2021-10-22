    • October 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Rivalry Series: Canada at United States: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    After losing to Canada in the IIHF Women's World Championship earlier this year, can the U.S. women's hockey team beat its rival Friday?
    Author:

    The U.S. women's national hockey team begins its Rivalry Series with Canada on Friday night in Allentown, Pa. These teams will play again on Oct. 25, then will face off in seven more games across November, December and January.

    How to Watch Canada at United States:

    Game Date: Oct. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NHL Network

    Live stream Canada at United States on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    These teams last met in the IIHF Women's World Championship earlier this year, with Canada defeating the United States 3–2 in overtime in the gold medal game.

    Team USA also lost 5–1 to Canada in the group stage. Those were the only two losses for the Americans in the tournament.

    In that gold medal game, Brianne Jenner, Marie-Philip Poulin and Jamie Lee Rattray each scored for Canada.

    Alex Carpenter scored both American goals, and Kelly Pannek and Lee Stecklein each had an assist. Goalkeeper Nicole Hensley had 29 saves.

    The Canada win ended a streak of five world titles in a row for the United States.

    These are the top two teams in the world according to the IIHF World Ranking. In the United States' other pre-Olympic exhibition games, the team will face Russia, the No. 4 team in the IIHF rankings.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

