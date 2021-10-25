How to Watch Rivalry Series: Canada at United States

The U.S. women's national hockey team looks to rebound from Friday's loss against Canada in the second game of their pre-Olympic Rivalry Series.

For the second time in a week, the two top women's hockey teams in the world will meet as the United States hosts Canada in Hartford, Conn.

How to Watch Canada at United States:

Game Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live stream Canada at United States on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Canada beat the United States twice at the IIHF World Championship earlier this year, including in the gold medal game. Canada kept its foot on the pedal Friday night with a 3–1 win against its rival.

Hayley Scamurra scored the lone goal for the United States, with assists from Caroline Harvey and Megan Keller.

For the Canadian side, Sarah Fillier opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period. After Scamurra's goal tied the game, Canada retook the lead early in the third period when Emily Clark scored off assists from Ella Shelton and Sarah Nurse.

Clark added a goal in the final seconds on an empty net.

Monday's game will be the second of seven contests scheduled between these teams from now until January. The next two games will be in late November and will take place in Ontario.

The United States will look to get revenge with a win Monday to even the series.