Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Rivalry Series: United States at Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Can the United States women's national hockey team make it two wins in a row against Canada?
    Author:

    It finally happened Sunday: the United State's women's hockey team beat Canada. It was the fifth time in 2021 that the two sides had met, with Canada winning the first four, including the IIHF World Championships gold medal game, ending the United States' run of consecutive gold medals at five.

    How to Watch United States at Canada Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NHL Network

    Live stream United States at Canada on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    But on Sunday in Kingston, Ontario, the United States emerged victorious, winning 3–2 in overtime.

    Hilary Knight scored two goals for the United States, including the overtime goal.

    But it wasn't an easy win. Canada went up 2–0 in the second period, with Marie-Philip Poulin scoring a power-play goal and then Sarah Fillier finding the back of the net just a couple of minutes later.

    Hayley Scamurra got the United States on the board in the third period before Knight's first goal tied it.

    Nicole Hensley had a 90% save rate for the United States, while Emerance Maschmeyer was at 87.5% for Canada.

    This game will be played at TD Place Arena in Ottawa. Following this match, the next three meetings between the sides will take place in mid-December, with two games in St. Louis and one in Saint Paul, before the final two games of the My Why Tour return to Canada.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    United States at Canada

    TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Tampa Bay Lightning
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers at Lightning

    45 seconds ago
    Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Jackson State at Indiana

    45 seconds ago
    Canada Women's Hockey
    Women's Hockey

    How to Watch Rivalry Series United States at Canada

    45 seconds ago
    Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) drives the ball against St. John Red Storm guard Julian Champagnie (2) during the first half of a Big East tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch St. Francis (N.Y.) at St. John's

    45 seconds ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) goes to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Pistons

    45 seconds ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24) dribbles against Florida A&amp;M Rattlers guard Dimingus Stevens (0) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Illinois vs. Kansas State

    45 seconds ago
    Mar 19, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Day'Ron Sharpe (11) reacts during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UNC Asheville at North Carolina

    45 seconds ago
    Tennis
    World Team Tennis

    How to Watch Chicago Smash vs. San Diego Aviators, Orange County Breakers vs. New York Empire

    1 hour ago
    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Dallas Walton (13) shoots over Georgetown Hoyas forward Jamorko Pickett (1) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Buffalo vs. Stephen F. Austin

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy