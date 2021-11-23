How to Watch Rivalry Series United States at Canada

Can the United States women's national hockey team make it two wins in a row against Canada?

It finally happened Sunday: the United State's women's hockey team beat Canada. It was the fifth time in 2021 that the two sides had met, with Canada winning the first four, including the IIHF World Championships gold medal game, ending the United States' run of consecutive gold medals at five.

How to Watch United States at Canada Today:

Game Date: Nov. 23, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NHL Network

But on Sunday in Kingston, Ontario, the United States emerged victorious, winning 3–2 in overtime.

Hilary Knight scored two goals for the United States, including the overtime goal.

But it wasn't an easy win. Canada went up 2–0 in the second period, with Marie-Philip Poulin scoring a power-play goal and then Sarah Fillier finding the back of the net just a couple of minutes later.

Hayley Scamurra got the United States on the board in the third period before Knight's first goal tied it.

Nicole Hensley had a 90% save rate for the United States, while Emerance Maschmeyer was at 87.5% for Canada.

This game will be played at TD Place Arena in Ottawa. Following this match, the next three meetings between the sides will take place in mid-December, with two games in St. Louis and one in Saint Paul, before the final two games of the My Why Tour return to Canada.

Regional restrictions may apply.