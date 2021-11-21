Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Rivalry Series: United States at Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The United States women's hockey team's My Why Tour continues in Ontario as it takes on Canada in the Rivalry Series.
    The series of women's national hockey games between the United States and Canada, known as the My Why Tour, will continue Sunday with the two teams taking the ice at the Leon's Centre in Kingston, Ontario.

    Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 5 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NHL Network

    Live stream United States at Canada on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Canada won the first two games of the tour, as well as beating the United States twice earlier this year at the IIHF World Championships, ending a string of five world titles in a row for Team USA. While these are the two best women's hockey nations in the world, Canada seems to have moved ahead of the United States. 

    Canada won the first My Why Tour game 3–1 in Allentown, with Emily Clark scoring two goals and Sarah Fillier chipping in another for Canada, while Hayley Scamurra scored the lone goal for the United States.

    The teams then met in Hartford a few days later, with Canada winning that game 32.

    Victoria Bach scored for Canada just 36 seconds into the game, while Sarah Fillier made it 2-0 just a few minutes later. Cayla Barnes and Amanda Kessel each added a goal for the United States to even things up, but Fillier's power-play goal in the third period put Canada ahead for good.

    Can Canada make it five wins in five tries against the United States in 2021?

    November
    21
    2021

    Rivalry Series: United States at Canada

    TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
    5:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    Women's Hockey

    How to Watch Rivalry Series: United States at Canada

