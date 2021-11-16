Three days into the tournament and a few teams are already beginning to standout in the standings and overall points at Indian Wells.

The World Team Tennis Tournament kicked off on the 13th with six matches so far. Today’s early match featured the Chicago Smash (0-2. 38-43 points) take on the New York Empire (0-1, 17-22 points). The nightcap, prime time match features the San Diego Aviators (2-0, 43-41 points) and the Springfield Lasers (1-1, 42-40 points). All of this leads to November 28th and the Championship match.

How to Watch Chicago Smash vs. New York Empire today:

Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

Watch Chicago Smash vs. New York Empire online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

All of the athletes this year at the World Team Tennis Tournament are excited, motivated and soaking in this unique experience:

This is the first match between these two teams in the World Team Tennis Tournament this season. On paper, coach Kamau Murray and the Chicago Smash have the superior team in terms of names and especially experience.

In their first two matches, Chicago played well in men’s doubles (1-1) and women’s singles (1-1), won both mixed doubles matches (2-0), but lost both their men’s singles (0-2) and men’s doubles (0-2) matches.

Their team is playing well, just not closing out sets and winning enough of the matches between the different categories.

So far Sloane Stephens has carried all the weight for the Smash with Donald Young also playing well.

For New York, their stats against Orange County were not made available, but they won mixed doubles and men’s doubles against Springfield while losing in men’s and women’s singles, as well as women’s doubles.

Overall for the Empire, they need to find a way to close out sets in general. They are winning points, but losing sets, leading to one-sided matches overall.

Either way after today, one of Chicago or New York will leave with their first win while San Diego has the opportunity to remain undefeated.

Regional restrictions may apply.